AmaZulu king calls for KZN men to help fight GBV scourge in the province

DURBAN - AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on men, especially the youth, to help bring down the high level of gender-based violence (GBV)

The king addressed celebrants at the Annual Reed Dance at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma on Saturday.

The monarch wants all men in KwaZulu-Natal to become part of the solution.

“It is painful to see that when one speaks of GBV, this province is high ranking. I plead all regiments to ensure that we respect and treat women good,” said kaZwelithini.

The king also called for young boys to be educated about being better men - a call the provincial government supports.

