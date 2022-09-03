Abahlali baseMjondolo threaten mass protests over leaders' recent killings

Abahlali have called for justice for their leaders who were killed this year saying they will not wait on the sidelines while they are being attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - Abahlali baseMjondolo are threatening mass protests unless government urgently addresses the recent spate of high profile so-called assassinations.

The shack dwellers' movement says what has been allowed to happen to Abahlali activists brings into sharp focus the intensifying assault on democratic freedom.

Abahlali baseMjondolo said they believe that black lives, especially their members, don’t matter to the country's justice system.

The movement's leader, and Women’s league activist, Nokuthula Mabaso, was gunned down outside her home in May.

In March, Abahlali’s deputy president, Ayanda Ngila, was shot, and last month, the chairperson of the Ekhenana commune, Lindokuhle Mnguni, was killed.

The movement said considering the work it has done in fighting for the rights of South Africans, the justice system has continuously failed them in serving justice.

“Justice has never been served. Cases have been opened, three people have been arrested but the case is not continuing and being finalised and now the killing is continuing but the system doesn’t do anything,” said the Assembly of the Unemployed's Motse Kokoma.

The shack dwellers movement has called on all social, religious, and youth movements to stand in solidarity with them, saying the unabated attacks are a threat to collective freedom and a threat to democracy.