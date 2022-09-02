Zandile Mafe's legal team to dig into his refusal to appear at court again

It’s the second time that Mafe, who faces four charges, including terrorism, has refused to appear in the dock.

CAPE TOWN - The legal team of the man accused of setting Parliament alight, Zandile Mafe, says they’ll find out exactly why he was a no-show in court on Friday.

It’s the second time that Mafe, who faces four charges, including terrorism, has refused to appear in the dock.

His pre-trial hearing was meant to start at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Last month, he arrived at court in his pyjamas, but then also refused to leave the court’s holding cells to appear in court.

The State said that Mafe had refused to leave his prison cell at Pollsmoor Correctional Service Facility.

Mafe’s attorney, Luvuyo Godla, said that he also complained about the time it takes for the Supreme Court of Appeal to provide a date for his bail application to be heard.

"He wanted a television, a kettle, a radio and other things which I believe are a necessity such as roll-ons, Vaseline and other things," Godla explained.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: "We've managed to give everything to the defence for them to start preparing themselves for the trial, so we'll come for another pre-trial."

Another pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 4 November.