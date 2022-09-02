'There’s a shift in women athletes addressing menstruation in sports'

Often thought of as a taboo subject in elite sports, the importance of breaking down the barriers and opening a dialogue about periods and performance has gathered momentum after several high-profile incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - The issue of funding has been at the fore of discussions regarding women’s sports in 2022.

The call for equal pay has been answered in several instances, both locally and abroad.

But a crucial element that uniquely affects the performance of female athletes, has not been as widely studied and considered is menstruation in sport.

When Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith couldn’t complete her 100m race at the recently concluded European Athletics Championships, she revealed that she wasn’t injured but rather suffering from menstrual cramps.

She returned to the track two days later and stormed to victory in her 200m race.

In May, golfer Lydia Ko admitted to playing a poor round of golf due to pain brought on by her period and at the French Open this year, Chinese player Qinwen Zheng went as far as saying she wished she was a man when stomach cramps during her cycle ruined her chances at the tournament.

In the South African context, the topic of menstruation in sport and how it affects performance is rarely spoken about and former Proteas netball star Simnikiwe Mdaka wants it to be an open topic of conversation.

Mdaka explained her struggles with her cycle while consistently playing at a high level: “The physical and the mental aspect of it as female athletes, especially in competition, are demanding because there are different symptoms that you go through.

"For example, for those five days, or that one week, your mood changes, you don't want to interact with anybody. And when you're in a competition, unfortunately, you can't avoid that.”

Mdaka pointed out that as an elite athlete she didn’t receive any specialised help but was always expected to perform optimally.

However, she said she had noticed a change since her playing days ended and wanted things to continue to improve.

“At some point, it was a taboo, and people just couldn't understand why athletes are not performing where they should. There really has been a shift, I think in conversation where athletes have come out to say, 'I'm under pressure, I'm under tremendous pressure'..."

Mdaka wants menstruation in sports conversations to continue to be encouraged.

She noted that this would serve young girls in sports adding that it would also ensure high-performance athletes don't shy away from being ashamed of talking about a normal biological process.

At this stage, research and funding into the subject maybe be a distant reality.

Dismantling taboo conversations around menstruation in sports should become the norm in the meantime, said Mdaka.