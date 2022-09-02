Teffo confirms defamation cases against EFF's Malema, Kelly Khumalo's lawyer

Advocate Malesela Teffo told Eyewitness News that the cases were opened at the Johannesburg Central and Brixton police stations on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo has confirmed that he has opened cases of defamation of character and crimen injuria against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy.

Teffo has told Eyewitness News that the cases were opened at the Johannesburg Central and Brixton police stations on Tuesday.

Malema insulted Teffo on social media, stating that he was undermining the legal fraternity and was playful in court.

The EFF has also labelled Teffo as an opportunist using the tragedy of the late Senzo Meyiwa to build a profile for himself.

Teffo, who had been representing accused number one of four in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, said that he could not disclose more details yet.

"I want to give the police an opportunity to continue with this matter as it is still under investigation. I confirm that the case against Mr Malema is at Johannesburg Police Station and Moonsamy and others at Brixton Police Station. The case was opened on Tuesday," Teffo said.