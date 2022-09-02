[WATCH] Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: What we know so far
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue on Monday, 5 September 2022.
A picture made available on 27 October 2014 shows South Africa soccer team captain, Senzo Meyiwa during the 2014 African Cup of Nations Qualifier match, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 October 2014. The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead on 26 October evening at his girlfriend's house in Vosloorus south of Johannesburg. Two suspects went inside while a third stayed outside, according to police. Meyiwa was shot at, while none of the other six people inside the house were injured. The suspects fled on foot. EPA/Barry Aldworth