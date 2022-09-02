Scenery Park residents reject official cause of death of 21 teens at Enyobeni

They believe the provincial government is covering up the actual cause of death after the families of the victims said they were told suffocation was the cause of the teenagers’ deaths.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Scenery Park in East London have lashed at the Eastern Cape government over the toxicology report into the death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern.

The Scenery Park Youth Development Forum has rejected this as the official cause of death.

It said it believed a drug or poisonous substance was behind the fatalities, as the youth was allegedly offered free drinks on the night.

Maxwell Kamte, from the development forum, also claimed that the owner of the tavern was back in business.

“He opened another tavern in Ziphunzana and is living his life. He is going around saying he is untouchable,” he said.

Kamte added that the community was threatening to burn down Enyobeni Tavern as it held sad memories for the families of the deceased.

