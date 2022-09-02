Saldanha Bay councillor Gqeba, one other injured after being shot several times

Arthur Gqeba is reportedly in a critical condition after a gunman opened fire, wounding him and one other person.

CAPE TOWN - A Saldanha Bay councillor was fighting for his life on Friday after he was shot several times.

Gqeba was apparently shot eight times in Vredenburg on Thursday night and was rushed to hospital.

The African National Congress’ Saldanha Bay chief whip, Zandile Komani-Nkohla said: “When I arrived there, I found two of my comrades rushed to hospital. When I had stopped, they asked me to turn around because councillor Gqeba had just been shot.”