Saftu calls on civil servants to prepare for strike after rejecting 3% wage hike

The unions are demanding an 8% increase while rejecting the offer of a non-pensionable gratuity.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has on Friday called on all public servants to prepare for a strike as they rebuff a 3% wage hike.

The unions are demanding an 8% increase while rejecting the offer of a non-pensionable gratuity.

Saftu said accepting the offer would mean workers have lost real increases to their wages and pensions for three consecutive years since 2020.

Treasury has been under pressure to cut the wage bill.

Saftu said these cuts would result in police officers remaining understaffed with broken cars.