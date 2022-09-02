SA driver's licence cards to get new facelift, better security features
Mbalula was addressing the media at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) offices in Midrand on Friday morning.
MIDRAND - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Cabinet approved the decision to scrap the old driver's licence cards.
Mbalula was addressing the media at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) offices in Midrand on Friday morning.
The new and improved driver's licence cards will have brand new security features and are set to look a lot more like the smart IDs launched by the Home Affairs Department.
But it’s about more than just the look.
Mbalula said the decision to enhance the cards with more secure design features followed consultation with international best practices.
SUMMARY: This morning with the management of the @TrafficRTMC (RTMC) and Driving License Card Account (DLCA) we have an update on driving licensing interventions and progress. pic.twitter.com/sYqnc6NuvPFIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) September 2, 2022
WATCH: CEO of @TrafficRTMC Adv.Msibi explaining how the smart Enrollment unit works.Department of Transport (@Dotransport) September 2, 2022
A new Innovation introduced. #DLCA @MbalulaFikile @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/OAhi7zuydn
The minister said the old technology had become obsolete: “We will publish the changes to the driving licence card in the government gazette. This will then enable us to commence with the procurement process for the new production infrastructure in October 2022.”
The new cards will be piloted in November, but motorists will have a five-year grace period.
This means if you have the old card or recently renewed your driver’s licence, you will have until 31 March 2029 to get the new card.