SA driver's licence cards to get new facelift, better security features

Mbalula was addressing the media at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) offices in Midrand on Friday morning.

MIDRAND - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Cabinet approved the decision to scrap the old driver's licence cards.

Mbalula was addressing the media at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) offices in Midrand on Friday morning.

The new and improved driver's licence cards will have brand new security features and are set to look a lot more like the smart IDs launched by the Home Affairs Department.

But it’s about more than just the look.

Mbalula said the decision to enhance the cards with more secure design features followed consultation with international best practices.