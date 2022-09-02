Ramaphosa: Municipal councils need a major review and shake up

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the SA Human Rights Commission’s local governance conference on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes it's back to the drawing board for municipal governance.

Ramaphosa addressed the SA Human Rights Commission’s local governance conference on Thursday.

He bemoaned many municipalities' poor audit results.

Ramaphosa reckons that councils need a major review and shake up.

"Those who are deployed there recommit themselves to the values of our Constitution and those who are involved in malfeasance and corruption are rooted out."