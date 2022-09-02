RAF challenged legally for demanding documentary proof from foreign claimants

In June, the fund issued a new directive - entitled “Critical Validations to Confirm the Identity of South African Citizens and Claims Lodged by Foreigners”.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is being dragged to court again, this time over new rules which require foreigners to prove they were in the country legally at the time of their crashes before they can lodge a claim.

In June, the fund issued a new directive - entitled “Critical Validations to Confirm the Identity of South African Citizens and Claims Lodged by Foreigners” - which states that, “in instances where the claimant or injured is a foreigner, proof of identity must be accompanied by documentary [proof] that the claimant was legally in South Africa at the time of the accident”.

“A copy of the foreign claimant's passport showing the entry and/or exit stamp must be submitted. Where the passport does not have any stamp the RAF will not be lodging such a claim.

"Where the passport document does not have an exit stamp, proof that the claimant is still in the country must be produced. In this instance, indicating an approved visa must be submitted. Copies of the passport must be certified by the SAPS [South African Police Service],” it reads.

Then in July, the Minister of Transport gazetted a new claim form - which now specifically requires this proof.

“If the claimant is a foreigner, proof of identity must be accompanied by documentary proof that the claimant was legally in South Africa at the time of the accident,” it says.

But a Zimbabwean man who was left with “significant” facial disfigurement after an accident this January, has now launched an application against the RAF with the Minister challenging the new rules in the Pretoria High Court.

On 22 January, Adam Mudawo was driving his motorcycle in Pretoria when a vehicle travelling on the opposite side of the road swerved into his lane while trying to overtake another vehicle and smashed into Mudawo.

He suffered a range of injuries - requiring various surgeries - including a nose reconstruction - and was left badly disfigured.

But in terms of the new rules, he can’t lodge a claim because he came to the country as an asylum seeker in January 2020 and his permit has since lapsed.

He now wants the rules declared unconstitutional and invalid and set aside by the courts. He has also filed a Rule 16 - which is a notice laying out the constitutional issues his case raises and inviting other interested parties to join the case.

In his papers, Mudawo argued the rules weren’t in line with the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act and impacted the constitutionally enshrined right to freedom and security of the person.

He argued the RAF Act represented “a social security measure which assists the state in fulfilling its constitutional duty to protect the social security of road users”.

Mudawo also argued there was no differentiation in the act and that eligible road accident victims envisaged by the act include “both citizens and foreigners alike as well as in the case of foreigners, foreign nationals whether legally or illegally in the RSA”.

“Foreigners and more particularly those who are illegally in the RSA are very often indigent and on the lowest rungs of society with very little access, if at all, to legal assistance to vindicate their rights,” he said.

He also argued that there was no public consultation on the rules.

The RAF has filed an intention to oppose the case.

In the meantime, the RAF is also facing multiple court challenges over another new directive to stop paying out for past medical expenses covered by medical aid.

That directive was announced in an internal communique published last month, which states that all RAF offices must now reject claims for past medical expenses which were covered by medical aid on the grounds that these claimants “sustained no loss or incurred any expenses”.

It’s now at the centre of at least two legal challenges - one from a Limpopo man who was left unable to walk for months on end after a car crash in May 2017 and another from Discovery Health which came before the court this week.