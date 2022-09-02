Putco turns to Labour Court to interdict illegal strike by workers

The workers have been disrupting travel operations in a planned strike since Thursday, demanding a 6% increase and bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) has applied to the Labour Court to interdict an illegal strike by its workers, which has left customers stranded in Roseville, Pretoria and Dobsonville.

The transport company said the strike was illegal and warned workers of disciplinary action.

Putco's Lindokuhle Xulu said: “Putco applied for exemption not to pay the 6% salary increase and bonuses for that year due to the impact of COVID-19 that has had [an] adverse impact on our finances as a company.

“The exemption application was done in order to save jobs and ensure [the] sustainability of the company.”