Protection of whistleblowers paramount in fight against corruption - Zondo

Speaking at News24’s On The Record Summit in Sandton on Thursday, the Chief Justice highlighted the vital role of whistleblowers in unearthing the rot.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the protection of whistleblowers was paramount in the fight against state capture and corruption.

Speaking at News24’s On The Record Summit in Sandton on Thursday, the Chief Justice highlighted the vital role of whistleblowers in unearthing the rot.

His comments come a week after the one-year anniversary of Gauteng Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder.

It also comes on the back of a News24 investigation that’s recently revealed how she flagged R850 million worth of dodgy payments from Tembisa Hospital, together with fears for her safety, in the weeks leading up to her death but nothing was done.

"One of the things we need to remember, as we seek to ensure we’re ready to tackle state capture and corruption, is that the protection of whistleblowers is paramount," Zondo said.

The Chief Justice highlighted the wealth of evidence that whistleblowers provided to the state capture commission of inquiry, which he chaired, saying that if we did not protect the brave men and women who spoke out during this period, they would not be available the next time we needed them.

"Others will look at how we have treated these whistleblowers and they will not come forward," Zondo said.

He said that there was no way we could defeat, or even make a serious dent in, corruption without whistleblowers. And in order to encourage them to come forward, he said, we needed to create a conducive environment and ensure that they were protected.