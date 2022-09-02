Phaahla says dept looking into concerns raised by Kalafong community leaders
A task team has been set up to deal with concerns around rising patient load, long queues and a shortage of medication at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the department was looking closely at the concerns raised by community leaders in Kalafong following violent protests outside the hospital this week.
Phaahla admitted that the healthcare sector was under pressure due to an influx of foreign nationals from neighbouriing states but warned against vigilantism.
Operation Dudula claims that foreign nationals have been given first preference at South Africa's clinics and hospitals, leaving the country's own citizens high and dry.
Calm returned to the area on Thursday after Phaahla came to an agreement with members of Operation Dudula.
#KalafongHospital | Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the SA government is engaging with neighbouring countries to find a solution to the cross-border issues. ~K pic.twitter.com/7YZDeLFgjyEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2022
Operation Dudula also claims the facility is riddled with corruption, alleging hospital staff has taken bribes from foreign nationals to help them jump the queue.
While the hospital's management denies this, Phaahla has promised to look into all the allegations.
The minister described the closed-door meeting with Operation Dudula as a success.
"We've agreed that these matters, which are very important and which we can address without any need for picketing and demonstrations," Phaala said.
Tshwane regional secretary for Operation Dudula, Patrick Mokgalusi, shared Phaahla's sentiments on the talks.
"We're also going to tell our constituents that no, it's alright, we've reached an agreement with the minister, the hospital and management," Mokgalusi said.
Meanwhile, Operation Dudula said that it would lay criminal complaints against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who they accuse of being the instigators of the violence that played out on Thursday.
Violent scenes broke out when the red berets allegedly threw stones at the Operation Dudula members.
The controversial group retaliated.
Police then fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd at the hospital's gate.
Operation Dudula regrouped and continued to protest.
Patients and staff at the Kalafong Hospital will be spared on Friday morning with quiet expected to return to the area.