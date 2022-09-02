Phaahla says dept looking into concerns raised by Kalafong community leaders

A task team has been set up to deal with concerns around rising patient load, long queues and a shortage of medication at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the department was looking closely at the concerns raised by community leaders in Kalafong following violent protests outside the hospital this week.

Phaahla admitted that the healthcare sector was under pressure due to an influx of foreign nationals from neighbouriing states but warned against vigilantism.

Operation Dudula claims that foreign nationals have been given first preference at South Africa's clinics and hospitals, leaving the country's own citizens high and dry.

Calm returned to the area on Thursday after Phaahla came to an agreement with members of Operation Dudula.