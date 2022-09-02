Parly fire case postponed as Zandile Mafe again refuses to appear in court

CAPE TOWN - Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, has for a second time refused to appear in the Western Cape High Court.

Mafe was set to make another court appearance on Friday morning for a second pre-trial hearing.

Last month, he also refused to leave the court's holding cells to step into the dock.

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said that he would consult with Mafe to investigate what the reasons are for his stay away.

The matter has been postponed to 4 November for further pre-trial.