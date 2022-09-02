Parents of Enyobeni Tavern victims eye legal action to access postmortem report

Devastated parents say that Health Department officials only told them about the cause of death but wouldn’t show them the report.

EAST LONDON - Agony over the death of 17 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern is far from over as parents consider legal action to access the final postmortem report.

Devastated parents say that Health Department officials only told them about the cause of death but wouldn’t show them the report.

It's just over two months since the Enyobeni tragedy, and the families of the victims are eager to hear what caused the deaths.

An initial autopsy report suggested chemical poisoning, while pre-toxicology examinations found methanol in all 21 bodies of the deceased.

However, the final report suggests suffocation from overcrowding as the cause.

Devastated parents said that they were not satisfied with what they'd been told and were now considering legal action to access the report.

One of the parents, Ntombizodwa Mgangala, said that it left more questions than answers.