Parent of Enyobeni Tavern victim fears officials are hiding crucial information

JOHANNESBURG - One of the parents of the Enyobeni Tavern victims said that he feared that officials may still be hiding crucial information after they were denied access to a toxicology report.

The Eastern Cape Health Department met with the deceased’s parents on Thursday to share information about their cause of death.

The families of the 21 teenagers said that they’d been told their children died as a result of suffocation and they wouldn’t be given the full report because it was confidential.

Seventeen-year-old Bhongolwethu was among the group of teens who died at the tavern more than two months ago.

His father, Khululekile Ncandana, said that the family would explore all legal avenues in a truth-finding mission.

"It seems as if there's something that they're hiding. We don't know the reason why. As parents, we'll reconvene and decide the next step, how do we go forward but most definitely we will have to seek legal advice as well."