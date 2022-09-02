NPA: Firearms charges against Namibian man not connected to Phala Phala burglary

Urbanus Shaumbwako was arrested at a roadblock in the Milnerton area in October 2020 after traffic officials found the weapons in the car he was driving. Shaumbwako has also been linked to the Phala Phala saga.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Namibian man charged with the possession of 12 illegal firearms was postponed to 30 September in the Cape Town Regional Court.

His name was mentioned in former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser's criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the theft of millions in foreign currency at the president's Limpopo farm.

Shaumbwako's case was on the roll for possible plea negotiations in the firearms matter on Thursday but his lawyer informed the court that they would not proceed.

The defence claims that his client was interrogated by the Hawks about the Phala Phala burglary while in custody on firearm-related charges at Pollsmoor Prison and now fears for his life.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "Where we are now, the defence is planning to apply for their client to be moved to protective custody as well as a second application they want to make to the court, so the matter has now been postponed to the 30th of September for those two applications to be brought by the defence."

Ntabazalila has stressed that the firearms charges have no connection to the Phala Phala saga.

"Us as the NPA in the Western Cape, we do not know anything about Phala Phala, we've got no case on Phala Phala. The accused before the court, the 37-year-old Namibian national is charged with 12 counts of illegal possession of firearms, nothing on Phala Phala," Ntabazalila said.