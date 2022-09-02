Mpumalanga top cop Manamela expected to give details on Hillary Gardee case

Mpumalanga police commissioner Simakaleng Manamela and his spokesperson Selvy Mohlala were subpoenaed to appear in court in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder case.

JOHANNESBURG - It's unclear whether the Mpumalanga police commissioner and his spokesperson will show up at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Simakaleng Manamela and Selvy Mohlala were subpoenaed to appear in court in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder case.

On Friday, two of the four accused are expected to conclude their bail bid.

They face six charges in the matter alongside Sipho Mkhatshwa and Hlabirwa Nkuna, who are the latest to be arrested.

The body of the 28-year-old IT graduate was found in April this year near a plantation outside Mbombela.

The fourth suspect, Nkuna, has been officially charged with seven offences.

He also has pending cases at the Delmas Magistrate Court for the murder of two other women.

According to the two senior police officials, who are expected in court on Friday, Nkuna confessed to the crime.

This revelation brought the court to a standstill last month, resulting in the bail application of Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele being postponed to Friday.

Defence Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo indicated that he wanted to subpoena Commissioner Manamela and Mohlala so they could give more details about the confession of the fourth accused.

It remains to be seen whether Manamela and Mohlala will be in court to share details about the confession.