Mawela: Women & children remain the main victims of crime in the province

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela painted a bleak picture of the safety of residents in the Gauteng, revealing that there had been a drastic increase in murder cases recorded between April and June this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that women and children remained the main victims of crime in the province.

Presenting the province’s first-quarter crime statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Thursday, Mawela said that at least 283 more murders were reported to police compared to the same period last year.

"Out of 1,490 people who were killed, 155 of them were women and 50 were children. Furthermore, a total of 30 cases of murder registered during the period were related to domestic violence where female victims were 18 and male victims were 16."

With Gauteng being the second-highest province in which guns are the most-used weapons, Mawela said that officers had increased their efforts to remove unlicensed firearms in communities.

"We have managed to remove 1,752 unlicenced firearms and 2,348 rounds of ammunition from the wrong hands through intelligence-led operations, stop and searches, suspects raiding as well as conducting road blocks at strategic roads," the provincial commissioner said.