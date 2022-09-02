Judges Matter welcomes Deputy CJ Mandisa Maya as she officially takes office

Maya, the former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, took office on Thursday and is the first woman to ever hold the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Judges Matter on Friday said they were looking forward to working with new Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

Maya, the former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, took office on Thursday and is the first woman to ever hold the position.

She was appointed after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was elevated to the top office.

Judges Matter’s Mbekezeli Benjamin said they welcomed Maya as she stepped into the new role: “We look forward to working with her in order to address some of the biggest challenges facing the judiciary today, which include the administration of the judiciary which is weak, the misconduct system which is not functioning as it should.

“But we particularly look forward to working with her to strengthen the institution of the judiciary and to ensure that there is access to justice for all.”