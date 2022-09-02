Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season

The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month.

JOHANNESBURG – While 1 September does not officially mark a change of season, it still feels like the start of something new when it comes around.

Here are a few activities to do during this ‘LeWeekend enkulu’ or this massive weekend!

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ TO ATTEMPT 75-HOUR NON-STOP “BALCONY MIX’’ EVENT

The September installment of the Balcony Mix Xperience will see Major League DJs attempt to set the global record for the longest DJ duo set in history.

The 75-hour non-stop performance will happen on September 2–4 at Katy’s Palace in Kramerville, Sandton, Johannesburg.

Purchase your ticket here.

MINDFUL FITNESS DANCE CLASS AT SECRET SUNRISE JOHANNESBURG

Secret Sunrise Johannesburg will host a mindful fitness class at the Zone located in Rosebank Mall.

Marking the start of spring, participants are guided through a mix of meditation-meets-dance movements on 4 September from 08.30 to 09.30.

Tickets for adults R125 and R80 for children. Book via Quicket.

RAND AIRSHOW 2022

The Rand Airshow is an annual event that provides visitors with displays in aerobatics and precision flying by some of the top pilots in the country.

Historic and modern aircrafts and business jets will be some of the planes on show.

Buy your tickets on Quicket here.

FNB ART JOBURG

The 15th edition of FNB Art Joburg returns to the Sandton Convention Centre from 2 – 4 September.

Six specialised sections will bring together leading contemporary artists from across the continent - presenting artworks challenging space and scale.

Visit their website for more details.

BLXCKIE – 4LUV WITH LIVE BAND

South African rapper Blxckie will perform some of his songs from his 4LUV Deluxe album. He will be joined by industry favourites A-Reece, Shane Eagle and KO to name a few.

Buy your ticket here.