IFP, ACDP to take action against councillors who voted to oust Da Gama

Da Gama was given the boot as Joburg City Council Speaker after a motion of no confidence was tabled by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said that they would be taking disciplinary action against councillors who voted to oust Joburg City Council Speaker Vasco da Gama on Thursday.

Da Gama was given the boot after a motion of no confidence was tabled by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

The motion was largely backed by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and succeeded after councillors in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition supported it.

The IFP’s Gauteng provincial secretary Alco Ngobese said that one of their councillor's disobeyed a party directive.

"The party mandate, which was given by myself as the provincial secretary, was that our caucus will vote against the motion of no confidence against the Speaker," Ngobese said.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said that councillors who supported the motion betrayed the party’s trust.

"It leaves one devastated. We didn't expect it because they were instructed by the leader in Gauteng what to do and they went against it. They were expected to do what was expected of them," Meshoe said.

Both parties said that they would ensure that disciplinary action was taken against the implicated councillors before the election of a new Speaker.