ID head Johnson recalls working at NPA during state capture period as 'horrid'

JOHANNESBURG - Investigating Directorate head, Andrea Johnson, has described working at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) during the period of state capture as a "horrid" time.

Johnson featured on a panel titled State capture & corruption at News24’s On the Record Summit in Sandton on Thursday.

Asked about the current state of the NPA, she said they couldn’t shy away from the fact that the institution did fall victim to state capture.

"I cannot tell you how really horrid it was to be there. I was there. You get pushed from pillar to post. In a span of six months, one of the national directors moved me four times in the same building just so that they could get me out so that I couldn't have access to work," Johnson said.

Johnson said that the impact of state capture would continue to be felt in all government institutions for some time to come.

But she said that there was now “a real mood change” in the NPA, promising that heads would roll.

"Rest assured that we are very alive to the fact that those individuals who are complicit need to be dealt with and will be dealt with," Johnson said.