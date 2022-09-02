GP residents illegally occupy privately-owned Olievenhoutbosch plot
Spurred on by the Economic Freedom Fighters, people began erecting shacks.
JOHANNESBURG - An open plot of land in Olievenhoutbosch has been targeted in a land grab by residents from as far afield as Soweto.
Spurred on by the Economic Freedom Fighters, people began erecting informal dwelling structures.
However, residents, with some coming from Mamelodi and Tembisa, said the land grab was not political.
The land, which is privately owned, is marked with red-and-white barrier tape and barbed wire.
Despite the City of Tshwane’s clarion call against land grabs, residents said it was time to take matters into their own hands.
#Olivenhoutbosch These are the long queues of residents who come from as far as Soweto, Tembisa and Mamelodi, as they hope to be allocated to a stand.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2022
Some of their homes were demolished by police this morning but they are back in the hopes of getting a new stand. pic.twitter.com/GJgTMyA6lY
Without crucial infrastructure including water and electricity, the vacant land has become home to hundreds.
The area is noticeably deserted with long and lush grass as well as heaps of waste - while large electrical transmission towers and high-voltage power lines loom on the skyline.
There are no housing barriers on the plot. One resident told Eyewitness News about the heavy financial burden people were facing.
He said they would continue erecting informal structures in the area as they had nowhere else to go.
“Things are heavy and everything is costly; electricity is high. It’s not good, but people are tired,” he said.
Police have been deployed to halt the land grabs but residents say they will not relent until they are fully settled in the area.