GP residents illegally occupy privately-owned Olievenhoutbosch plot

Spurred on by the Economic Freedom Fighters, people began erecting shacks.

JOHANNESBURG - An open plot of land in Olievenhoutbosch has been targeted in a land grab by residents from as far afield as Soweto.

Spurred on by the Economic Freedom Fighters, people began erecting informal dwelling structures.

However, residents, with some coming from Mamelodi and Tembisa, said the land grab was not political.

The land, which is privately owned, is marked with red-and-white barrier tape and barbed wire.

Despite the City of Tshwane’s clarion call against land grabs, residents said it was time to take matters into their own hands.