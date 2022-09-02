Facing AmaZulu won't be a walk in the park: Arthur Zwane

The Phefeni Glamour Boys currently occupy the 9th position after managing only two wins from their first five league matches.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have yet to string two positive results together this season.

Moreover, they will be desperate to arrest their indifferent run of form when they host AmaZulu in the DSTV Premiership on Saturday.

With Arthur Zwane assuming his new job as the club's head coach, Amakhosi supporters have demanded instant positive results as gradual improvements were not satisfactory.

Evidence of fans' impatience was witnessed in the unsavoury scenes at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday - where unruly supporters stormed the field and interrupted the MTN 8 quarter-final against Stellenbosch.

The match was delayed by 30 minutes and in the second half, Chiefs fans invaded the pitch to celebrate the equaliser scored by Ashley Du Preez.

Coach Zwane reflected on his team's performance in that match against Stellenbosch and how they reigned supreme.

“The boys did very well. It was never going to be an easy one for us, playing against a team that was doing very well. I’m just glad the boys came out alive and took the result,” said Zwane.

He further conceded that they were still a work in progress and had made critical errors along the way.

Zwane hopes the game against Usuthu will change Amakhosi's fortunes.

“We’re playing against a team that is in the top three at the moment and also in the semi-finals of the MTN 8. That alone tell you we’re up against a good team. So, it’s not going to be a walk in the park. We’re going to have to grind a result like we usually do,” Zwane added.

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu is at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:30.