Enyobeni Tavern: Relatives can't access confidential toxicology report - dept

Officials met with the deceased’s relatives on Thursday to share limited information about their cause of death, saying that it was by suffocation. But parents want access to the full report. They're unhappy with the way this case has been handled.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department said that the relatives of the 21 Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims can't get access to a detailed toxicology report because it's a confidential document.

It's been 68 days since the teenagers died at the East London establishment.

The youngest victim was just thirteen-years-old.

The department's Siyanda Manana: "We are constrained as government officials as we received from our legal team advice that we cannot issue the report to each and every family because we have to hand it over to the South African Police Services so that they can take the appropriate action."

Manana said that their mandate was to determine the cause of death.

"... which we have done within the time that we agreed with the families. So, in terms of the Prevention of Personal Information Act that then prevents us from disclosing to other people what is really the cause. It's safe to say the only people that we did disclose the cause of death was to the parents," Manana said.