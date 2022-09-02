Enyobeni Tavern owner expected to return to court

Following the tragedy, police arrested 52-year-old Siyakhangela Ndevu on charges of violating the Liquor Act, for selling alcohol to children under 18.

CAPE TOWN - The owner of the Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 teenagers died in June, is expected to return to the dock in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday.

Eastern Cape Health Department officials on Thursday met with the deceased’s relatives to share limited information from a toxicology report.

Some distraught parents have since told members of the media that they were informed that their children died of suffocation and that they were hurt and frustrated with the way the case had been handled.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane on Friday morning, the Health Department's Siyanda Manana said that relatives could not get access to the detailed toxicology report because it was a confidential document.

He added that their mandate was to determine the cause of death.

Manana said the report has been handed to police.

"They are then going to be taking the appropriate action. I'm sure they will study the report, then take a decision in terms of everything that we've done as well as all the evidence that was collected on the scene and then look at the CCTV footage and take the appropriate action," Manana said.

Of the 12 girls and nine boys, the youngest victim was just thirteen-years-old.