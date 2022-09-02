EC DA confident ANC will be ousted from power in NMB soon

Opposition parties said that under the ANC’s leadership, service delivery was at an all-time low.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the battle lines had been drawn in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The party said that all indications were that the African National Congress (ANC) would be ousted from power in the metro.

The DA said that the lives of many residents in the metro had become unbearable.

They said that the ongoing water crisis and poor service delivery spoke volumes about those in power.

Now, the DA claims that they are closer to persuading other parties to table a motion of no confidence in the ANC.

The DA’s Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, said that they’d written a letter to the city manager calling for a council meeting.

"The will of the people must be listened to. The ANC is the minority in Nelson Mandela Bay. The majority has decided, therefore we are going to force them."

The DA said that should the city manager not heed their call, they would be forced to take legal action.