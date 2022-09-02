CT traffic authorities close roads as violence flares up in Nyanga It appears there's been a flare-up in violence in Nyanga and surrounds as the City of Cape Town clamps down on illegal taxi operators. City of Cape Town

Nyanga

Nyanga violence CAPE TOWN - It appears there's been a flare-up in violence in Nyanga and surrounds as the City of Cape Town clamps down on illegal taxi operators. Cape Town traffic officials have closed several roads on Friday morning. Spokesperson Kevin Jacobs: "Our traffic officers have effected road closures at Klipfontein Road and Borcherds Quarry, Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki, as well as Govan Mbeki and New Eisleben roads. Incidents of public violence have also been reported at the intersections of Sheffield and New Eisleben." Update: Taxi protest in Nyanga, Gugulethu and Philippi. Borcherds Quarry Road closed at the N2. Govan Mbeki Road closed at Duinefontein Road. Govan Mbeki Road closed at New Eisleben Road. Use alternative routes. https://t.co/QUXQtu7I4N City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) September 2, 2022

Last week's clampdown on amaphela taxis saw Golden Arrow buses and other vehicles come under attack.

One driver was hurt.

City security boss, JP Smith, said that 37 taxis and amaphelas were impounded by noon on Thursday.

"We will not stop until we have restored complete order and until private citizens and other public transport operators can operate safely. And this will just be the start. For too long we have allowed mafia-style syndicates to control the public transport sector, taking advantage of the loopholes left by ineffective national legislation," Smith said.

Smith has warned that for every vehicle torched, illegal operators can expect 50 of their vehicles to be impounded.

"Now with our new traffic by-law coming into effect, the repercussions and enforcement actions will be more effective and will demand the return of law and order on our roads," Smith said.