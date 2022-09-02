Corruption-accused KZN DG Mkhize to learn fate in bail application

This is in relation to the tender fraud worth around R37 million.

DURBAN - The director-general in the Kwazulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, and three co-accused will on Friday learn their fate when the court hands down judgment in the bail application.

They face charges of intimidation, defeating/obstructing the course of justice and fraud.

This is in relation to the tender fraud worth around R37 million.

On Thursday, the court heard closing arguments before postponing the matter to Friday for judgment.

After spending almost the whole week behind bars, Mkhize looks to an uncertain future.

She is facing charges connected to a Hawks probe into millions lost through irregular tender awards.



It's alleged that Mkhize interfered with corruption investigations linked to the uMhlathuze water procurement project back in 2018.

Two other accused were released on R60,000 bail.

Mkhize and her co-accused will on Friday hear whether they too will be granted bail.