Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate the start of September

JOHANNESBURG - Spring has (almost) sprung and while this weekend's weather might not lend itself to running in a field of flowers, there are still plenty of ways to treat yourself and celebrate the change of season this weekend.

Embrace the start of something new this month and enjoy 5 ways to welcome it this weekend.

SPRING STRINGS FESTIVAL

What better way to start your month off right than by listening to the soothing sounds of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra?

The Springs Strings Festival will feature ensembles from CPO Music Academy, Beau Soleil Music Centre and Frank Pietersen Music Centre and it will run until this Sunday.

Buy tickets and find out more here.

OPEN BOOK FESTIVAL

The Open Book Festival is running in Cape Town for the entire weekend, so if you’re a fan of literature or just looking for a way to enrich your mind take an opportunity to engage in important conversations and maybe learn something new.

Find out more on their website here.

HOT CHOCOLATE AND WINE PAIRING

When the weather gets a little grey and there is a nip in the air, then nothing could be better than warming yourself from the inside.

So why not try Durbanville Hills limited edition hot chocolate and wine pairing?

With flavours to delight any palate, be sure to enjoy this unique pairing while it is available.

See their Facebook page here.

TWO OCEANS AQUARIUM

Experience the wonders of nature in a different way at the Two Oceans Aquarium.

You can marvel at the beautiful marine life from the comfort of dry land and appreciate the beauty of Cape Town - which lives below the surface.

See their website for more here.

UTOPIA

Treat yourself to the finer things in life and start your month off on the right foot at Utopia restaurant.

The panoramic views and five-course tasting menu are sure to leave you feeling like you deserve the best the city has to offer.

See their website for more here.