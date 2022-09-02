Another Golden Arrow bus attacked after fresh violence erupts in Nyanga

The latest violence erupted as the City of Cape Town continued its clamp down on illegal taxi operators or amaphelas.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another Golden Arrow bus has been attacked, with fresh violence flaring up in the Nyanga, Philippi and Samora Machel on Friday morning.

Several vehicles, including Golden Arrow buses, were torched last week.

The city's current operations are expected to continue into next week.

Council securities boss, JP Smith: "We are busy with public transport operations and unfortunately some of the taxi operators decided to target a Golden Arrow bus on the N2."

Smith said that there was a heavy presence of police and other law enforcement officials in the area.

"They've taken the attacks further out because the area within Nyanga and the immediate surrounds is quite saturated with enforcement in the joint operation with the South African Police Service and the city and so they've now moved the attacks further out. Yesterday, I think they descended to a new cowardly low when they stoned a vehicle with school children."