ANC plans to oust Phalatse in attempt to access public funds: Mayor's office

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Mayor in the City of Joburg on Friday said plans to table a motion of no confidence against Mpho Phalatse were an attempt to gain access to funds meant for service delivery.

Following the successful vote of no confidence against the Democratic Alliance's Vasco da Gama as speaker this week, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) now intend on taking similar steps against the mayor.

In a statement released on Friday evening, Phalatse's office said these attempts came as a response to the announcement that lifestyle audits would be conducted on all councillors and senior managers.

On Thursday, the ANC had announced that it was gunning for her removal.

Meanwhile, ActionSA has said unlike the council speaker, it was happy with the mayor and was willing to fight to keep her in office.

It’s no secret that ActionSA had been unhappy with the performance of Da Gama as the council speaker, even calling him ineffective in his role.

Action SA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni is confident that the plan to remove Phalatse will not pass.

“We will engage with the motion again and see whether that motion is legal and if it is legal, it will come to council and will be ready to vote it down. We are quite happy with our mayor," Ngobeni said.

Council will decide on a new speaker in 14 days.