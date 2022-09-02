Alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe back in court for pre-trial hearing

Mafe faces four charges – including terrorism and arson – relating to the fire that gutted the National Assembly Chamber at the beginning of the year.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s pre-trial hearing is set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Last month’s pre-trial hearing was postponed as Mafe refused to leave the court’s holding cells.

In August, Mafe’s lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, informed Judge Elize Steyn that his client has been on a hunger strike for a considerable time.

Court proceedings continued in absentia and Godla further said that Mafe was brought to court, despite being dressed in his pyjamas.

The State says 95% of their case has been shared with the defence.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit arson, terrorism, theft as well as a separate arson charge.

It’s expected that a trial date will be set on Friday.