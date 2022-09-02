Afrika makes timely return for the Blitzboks

Cecil Afrika who retired from the game back in 2020 and has been playing rugby in France for Monaco in the professional Extenso Super Sevens league.

CAPE TOWN - With just over a week to the Rugby Sevens World Cup, both the Springbok men’s and women’s teams announced their teams for the rugby showpiece in Stellenbosch on Friday.

The World Cup is scheduled for 9-11 September at DHL Stadium, Cape Town.

It's been a long wait for rugby, this will be the first time that South Africa will host a rugby world cup since 1995 and the first time Seven's returns to the Mother City since the pandemic hit.

And the Blitzboks have tongues wagging with the inclusion of veteran sevens star, Cecil Afrika who retired from the game back in 2020 and has been playing rugby in France for Monaco in the professional Extenso Super Sevens league.

To say the sevens legend is match-fit is an understatement.

Afrika’s inclusion comes after injuries to the likes of Zain Davids and Dewald Human ruled them out of the World Cup.

Other than that, the squad looks the same as the one that won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Siviwe Soyizwapi will captain the side and says he is extremely happy to be playing in front of their home crowd who they know will come out dressed to impress and with great energy that will boost the team.

It will be an emotional build-up to the tournament as coach Neil Powell bids farewell to the sevens setup after 15 years - five years as player and 10 years as coach. Powell said that he will be managing his emotions privately as he tries to balance the goodbyes with being successful at the World Cup for one final time.

The Springbok Sevens squad (with RWC stats):

Cecil Afrika – 2013 RWC

Ronald Brown – RWC debut

Angelo Davids – RWC debut

Selvyn Davids – 2018 RWC

Muller du Plessis – RWC debut

Christie Grobbelaar – RWC debut

Sako Makata – RWC debut

James Murphy – RWC debut

Mfundo Ndhlovu – RWC debut

Ryan Oosthuizen – 2018 RWC

JC Pretorius – RWC debut

Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 2018 RWC

Impi Visser – RWC debut

Shaun Williams – RWC debut

As for the women’s team, they have a stalwart in their midst as well - Mathrin Simmers, who will play in her third Sevens World Cup.

Joining Simmers are Nadine Roos, Zintle Mpupha and Eloise Webb, all of whom will make their second RWC 7s appearance.

Only Simamkele Namba has not played for the team before, with a number of players who made their debuts in this year’s World Series, Commonwealth Games or Challenger Series.

Simmers and Sizophila Solontsi will co-captain the team.

On his decision of naming co-captains, coach Paul Delport said: “Home tournaments create a lot of extra pressure on our captains and we want to spread the workload in that regard and also wanted to make sure we have a captain on the field all the time.

Mathrin and Sizo are both experienced campaigners and leaders and will complement each other in that regard.”

The side also welcomes the return of some of the fifteens players who’ve just wrapped up a triumphant series against Spain, the likes of Roos, Mpupha and Ayanda Malinga.

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad (with RWC stats):

Marlize de Bruin – RWC debut

Kirsten Eastes – RWC debut

Nolwazi Hlabangane – RWC debut

Felicia Jacobs – RWC debut

Lerato Makua – RWC debut

Unathi Mali – RWC debut

Ayanda Malinga – RWC debut

Zintle Mpupha – 2018 RWC

Simamkele Namba – RWC debut

Asisipho Plaatjies – RWC debut

Nadine Roos – 2018 RWC

Mathrin Simmers – 2013, 2018 RWC

Sizophila Solontsi – RWC debut

Eloise Webb – 2018 RWC