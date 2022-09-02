ActionSA hopes DA won’t only submit ousted Da Gama’s name for new JHB speaker

Da Gama was ousted in a council meeting on Thursday following motion of no confidence by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Friday said it hoped Vasco da Gama would not be the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s only candidate in the vote for the new Johannesburg speaker.

The party has gone as far as suggesting that the DA provide him with training.

The motion was backed by the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other parties.

Moreover, some of the DA’s coalition members went against their mandate and voted with the PAC.

The DA-led coalition - which governs in Johannesburg - met on Thursday and leaders of the parties were instructed to hold councillors who voted for the motion accountable.

Caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said: “Our concern was that he was too lenient with the ANC and the EFF.”

Despite this, the DA and ActionSA want councillors who voted against the coalition’s mandate to be disciplined.

Parties have 14 working days to decide on a candidate speaker, thereafter council will reconvene to elect a new speaker.

