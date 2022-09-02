7 nabbed after torching bus, vandalising 4 police cars in CT

According to police, three of the four vehicles were stoned and another partially burnt.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the torching of a bus and the vandalism of the four police vehicles in Nyanga, Phillipi and Samora Machel in the Western Cape.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “In Brown’s Farm, a security hut at the Nyanga Clinic was set alight. One bus was set a light on the off-ramp of the R300 from Mitchells Plain and a light delivery vehicle was burnt on Luzuko Road.”

Western Cape authorities have raised concerns about life-threatening attacks on buses in the province, specifically Golden Arrow buses.

In late August, four buses and other vehicles were torched following municipal law enforcement operations against illegal taxi operators and ‘amaphelas’.

According to City of Cape Town officials, the attack on Golden Arrow buses in Nyanga - which has cost the company an estimated excess of R10 million - was being carried out by organised crime syndicates.

A bus driver was admitted to hospital after sustaining head injuries in the violence that erupted after municipal traffic officers started impounding taxis in the area.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that they were conducting a compliance operation in the area when four Golden Arrow buses and a truck were torched.

On Thursday, similar operations resumed in the Nyanga area and they will continue next week.