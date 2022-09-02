17 candidates nominated by MPs to serve on panel to probe Phala Phala saga

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to ask three of them to determine whether enough evidence exists to initiate an impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Seventeen candidates have been nominated by political parties to serve on a panel that will probe the Phala Phala farm allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It's the first time in the country's history that Parliament considered such a probe, in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

It’s been a high-pressure week for the president, and Parliament, over how to deal with questions put to him about the alleged theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Twelve of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly have made nominations for the independent panel to consider the allegations.

Of the 17 nominations, 12 are retired judges, and five are either advocates of the high court, senior counsel or law academics.

Among them are former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke and retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Explaining the process, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “After careful consideration of the names at her disposal, the speaker will appoint the panel to begin the probe. Upon its appointment, the independent panel will have 30 days within which to provide the National Assembly with its findings and recommendations for its decision.”

The process to initiate a Section 89 inquiry was requested by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The ATM was also behind a question to Ramaphosa on the matter this week, to which the president said he would fully cooperate with the impeachment process.