Zondo doubts Parliament is capable of stopping another Gupta-style takeover

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he doubted that Parliament was capable of stopping another Gupta-style takeover of the state coffers.

Zondo on Thursday delivered the keynote address at News24’s "On the record summit" in Sandton.

The chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry said that various questions had come up on the back of looting that took place in the country during those "nine wasted years".

He said that among them was why Parliament didn’t do anything to stop it.

"Another question that arises in the light of what happened, namely the failure of Parliament to prevent state capture, is whether, if for some reason the Guptas were to be back and they would not be in jail and they would be free in South Africa, they started all over again, Parliament would act differently from the way they acted before?"