Vearey: Kidnappings have become an easy way to make a quick buck

Former Western Cape head of detectives, Jeremy Vearey, said that kidnappings, unlike cash-in-transit heists and business robberies, were less of a risk.

CAPE TOWN - Kidnappings are easy crimes to commit but can be incredibly difficult for police to trace.

That’s the view of former Western Cape head of detectives, Jeremy Vearey.

Vearey said that in some cases, criminals received information from families or close associates of the kidnapping victim.

This makes it easier for perpetrators to demand a specific amount for a ransom.

He was responding to a question posed by Eyewitness News at the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday.

Vearey said that kidnappings had become an easy way to make a quick buck.

The former top cop said that criminals involved in business-related kidnappings were often in cahoots with people known by the victims.

"Kidnapping is easy. I was working on a national team for kidnappings and there was an interesting feature and that was that many of them were businessmen, Indian, Muslim, also tied to the practice of the hawala system, that's why the kidnappers could tell you R45 million, they know exactly that you are able to pay R45 million," Vearey said.

The recent kidnapping of Bangladeshi national, Akthar Pradan, is the latest in many across the country.

The dilemma for families and those close to the victims is whether to pay up or call the police.