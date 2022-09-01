Trial of alleged July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma delayed, once again

Zuma’s lawyer told has told the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning that he would no longer be representing the accused.

DURBAN - The trial of one of the alleged July unrest instigators in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Zuma, has been delayed yet again.

Zuma’s lawyer told the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning that he would no longer be representing the accused.

Zuma is accused of incitement to commit public violence and inciting arson linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg during last year’s unrest.

His trial was meant to begin on Thursday after it was postponed in August.

ALSO READ:

Thursday’s proceedings resumed with Zuma’s lawyer telling the court that he was withdrawing due to ethical reasons.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson Kara said: “We are ready to proceed with the matter today, however, were advised that the attorney on record for the accused was withdrawing his services. It is for that reason the matter could not proceed and the accused now would like to make an application for legal aid.”

The State was not happy about the latest development but believed it had a strong case against Zuma, who was working as a security guard at the mall when it was looted and torched.

The matter was postponed to 16 September 2022.