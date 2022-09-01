Thando Thabethe aims for national footprint with Thabooty's, Edgars partnership

Radio personality Thando Thabethe has partnered with Edgars stores to afford women comfortable and easy-to-wear underwear and shapewear.

Great news for all Thabootys!

Thabethe took to social media to announce the news to her fans.

She exclaimed: "Extra extra!!!!"

Thabete said her shapewear would be available at Edgars Sandton adding that "we look forward to making the rest of our wide range available at Edgars stores nationwide".

Since the launch of Thabooty's in 2017, Thabethe said that they had seen wonderful growth over the years and that they looked forward to making their sexy yet functional shapewear more accessible.

"Edgars was the obvious choice for me, having been a consumer of the brand from childhood, I cannot describe my excitement to have Thabooty's available at Edgars," she said.