Thando Thabethe aims for national footprint with Thabooty's, Edgars partnership
Radio personality Thando Thabethe has partnered with Edgars stores to afford women comfortable and easy-to-wear underwear and shapewear.
Great news for all Thabootys!
Radio personality Thando Thabethe has partnered with Edgars stores to afford women comfortable and easy-to-wear underwear and shapewear.
Thabethe took to social media to announce the news to her fans.
She exclaimed: "Extra extra!!!!"
Thabete said her shapewear would be available at Edgars Sandton adding that "we look forward to making the rest of our wide range available at Edgars stores nationwide".
Since the launch of Thabooty's in 2017, Thabethe said that they had seen wonderful growth over the years and that they looked forward to making their sexy yet functional shapewear more accessible.
"Edgars was the obvious choice for me, having been a consumer of the brand from childhood, I cannot describe my excitement to have Thabooty's available at Edgars," she said.
Amazing news! Congratulations, babe 🥂— Motshidisi E. Mohono (@MotshidisiM) August 31, 2022
Congratulations!! Now I am going to get mine. ❤️❤️🔥🔥— MONEY&MEN (@celestentuli) August 30, 2022
A few of Thabooty's shapewear favorites will be available, including the bestseller waist-trainer extreme that makes you sweat more while exercising.
<div data-offset-key="b0slm-0-0" class="public-DraftStyleDefault-block public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr"><div data-offset-key="b0slm-0-0" class="public-DraftStyleDefault-block public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; overflow: hidden; padding-bottom: 2px; padding-top: 2px; position: relative; direction: ltr;">She recently announced that her swimwear brand was going to be the official swimwear sponsor of Miss South Africa which took place on the 16th August.
<div class="" data-block="true" data-editor="ekrad" data-offset-key="258u6-0-0">
This article first appeared on 947 : Thando Thabethe aims for national footprint with Thabooty's, Edgars partnership