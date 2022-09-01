Ramaphosa due back for another Q&A session in Parly

Opposition parties want him back sooner on a date still to be determined to finish off Tuesday's session.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be asked to return to the National Assembly as soon as possible to finish answering questions about the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

The request comes after the president's quarterly question session came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night, over claims from opposition parties that he had evaded the question.

After party whips failed to reach a consensus on Wednesday about treating the unfinished business, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday informed them she would write to Ramaphosa for a return date.

Ramaphosa will be due back in the house for a second question-and-answer session on 29 September.

But opposition parties have rejected a suggestion by the African National Congress (ANC) that Tuesday’s unanswered questions be held over until then.

The African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula said: “The best way to solve this matter is that next week, at the earliest convenience, the two remaining questions get answered orally by the president.”

With the whippery at odds, Mapisa-Nqakula has now invoked her deadlock powers.

“I’m not the one who runs his diary. So I will just write to the President and I will expect that the President will respond and advise us of a date of his availability,” she said.

The speaker said she would also consult with ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and Deputy President David Mabuza as the leader of government business on the matter.