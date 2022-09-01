Ramaphosa says latest municipality audits leave much to be desired

He's been addressing the second day of the SA Human Rights Commission's local governance conference.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the latest audit findings of South Africa's struggling municipalities leave much to be desired.

He addressed the SA Human Rights Commission's local governance conference on Thursday.

The conference - on its second day, is zooming in on issues of accountability, service delivery and human rights in the local government space.

Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of effective local governance to ensure South Africans live in a dignified manner.

"The National Treasury classifies two thirds of South Africa's 257 municipalities as being in financial distress with only 41 receiving clean audits in the past financial year."