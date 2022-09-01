Ramaphosa on violent protests: ‘No one has right to resort to arson’

The president was addressing the South African Human Rights Commission's National Conference on local governance earlier on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to refrain from being destructive during protests.

The president was addressing the South African Human Rights Commission's National Conference on local governance earlier on Thursday, where effective service delivery and basic human rights were some of the issues discussed.

Referring to the violent illegal strike by some Amathole District Municipal staff recently, Ramaphosa stressed that there was no need for the violent nature of such protests.

“[As] much as people have grievances, there is just no one who has the right to resort to arson, to looting, to violence and to damage property when they are expressing their dissatisfaction with whatever may be a problem to them,” he said.