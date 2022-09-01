Power restored to some parts of Joburg affected by outage - City Power

Power has been restored to customers connected to the Nancefield and Nirvana substations. The two substations are linked to the Eldorado Park substation, which also tripped after some infrastructure caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that the lights were back on for some customers in parts of Joburg after the power utility fixed a fault at one of its substations.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Mangena added that that teams were currently on-site to work on repairs and restoration plans to bring power back to the remaining households in Eldorado Park, Devland, Freedom Park, Kliptown, Klipspruit and Pimville.

"We are basically working on the plan to start with the repair this morning and also to ensure that we clear up the damaged infrastructure. We will definitely be updating the customers when information becomes available throughout the day," Mangena said.