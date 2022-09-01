Go

Phaahla to visit Kalafong Hospital after EFF, Operation Dudula members clash

The EFF confronted Operation Dudula members picketing against foreign nationals accessing healthcare services at the facility.

It’s business as usual at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville where members of Operation Dudula were allegedly turning foreign nationals away from the facility on 30 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
01 September 2022 08:47

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla is expected to visit the Kalafong Hospital on Thursday morning following a confrontation between Operation Dudula and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside the premises on Wednesday.

Operation Dudula accuses the hospital of providing services to immigrants at the expense of South Africans.

But the red berets have opposed this stance, arguing that patients should not be denied access to basic services based on nationality.

Phaahla's site visit is expected to assess the impact of the sporadic protests on the services at the hospital.

