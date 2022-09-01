Phaahla to visit Kalafong Hospital after EFF, Operation Dudula members clash
The EFF confronted Operation Dudula members picketing against foreign nationals accessing healthcare services at the facility.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla is expected to visit the Kalafong Hospital on Thursday morning following a confrontation between Operation Dudula and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside the premises on Wednesday.
The EFF confronted Operation Dudula members picketing against foreign nationals accessing healthcare services at the facility.
#KalafongHospital | The EFF is here today - theyre opposed to Dudulas stance on immigrants. Tensions rose momentarily between the groups. ~K pic.twitter.com/h8cmt1QYaEEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2022
Operation Dudula accuses the hospital of providing services to immigrants at the expense of South Africans.
But the red berets have opposed this stance, arguing that patients should not be denied access to basic services based on nationality.
Phaahla's site visit is expected to assess the impact of the sporadic protests on the services at the hospital.