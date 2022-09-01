Opposition MPs call on Ramaphosa to clear Phala Phala questions within 2 weeks

They said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula erred on Tuesday evening by prematurely ending the question session, citing a three-hour limit.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have on Thursday said they want President Cyril Ramaphosa back in Parliament within the next two weeks, to answer additional questions about the burglary on his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

They said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula erred on Tuesday evening by prematurely ending the question-and-answer session, citing a three-hour limit.

Parties said they could not wait until the next scheduled question time - at the end of the month - for Ramaphosa to respond to follow-up questions.

Not since the "pay back the money question" under Jacob Zuma’s presidency in 2014 has the president’s question time been stopped before all six set questions had been answered.

On Tuesday, the session was adjourned before MPs could ask supplementary questions to Ramaphosa’s response about the alleged theft of foreign exchange from his farm.

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh said: “The nation is waiting for him to give an answer.”

Democratic Alliance chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said: “We will go back to the incorrect ruling, in our view, was made, to start from there, to then allow the president to allow the president to finish answering his questions.”

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters chief whip Floyd Shivambu said: “Within this week, or next week we want the president to come finish the question that could not be completed.”

The speaker has now pledged to write to Ramaphosa to provide a date as to when he can return to the house, to attend to the unfinished business.